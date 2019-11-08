Kazakhstan, Russia to jointly support entrepreneurship dev't

8 November 2019 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Russian MFA talks attempts to turn Nazi collaborators into heroes in some countries
Politics 16:55
Kazakhstan’s Almaty, Tajikistan seek to expand co-op in agriculture
Kazakhstan 16:28
Russia-Azerbaijan anniversary interregional forum to be held in Moscow - MFA
Politics 16:15
Singapore’s leading venture fund talks cooperating with Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Business 14:57
Russian Copper Company to expand investments in its assets in Kazakhstan
Business 14:45
Russia increases cargo transportation to Turkey
Turkey 14:15
Latest
Labor Ministry: Azerbaijan plans to allocate 6,725 jobs for foreigners in 2020
Business 17:49
Revenues from State Customs Committee exceed 3.6B manat in Azerbaijan as of Nov.1
Finance 17:38
Iran's tech and engineering companies affected by sanctions
Business 17:36
Statements by Armenian FM on Karabakh conflict lack elementary logic - MFA
Politics 17:24
Iran downs drone over southern port city
Politics 17:18
Uzbekistan to take measures to actively develop entrepreneurship
Business 17:16
Uzbekistan to launch new metallurgical plant in May of 2020
Business 17:06
Uzbekistan receives gas carries to deliver LNG to population
Oil&Gas 17:02
Russian MFA talks attempts to turn Nazi collaborators into heroes in some countries
Politics 16:55