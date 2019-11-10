Turkmenistan preparing norms for state registration of individual entrepreneurs

10 November 2019 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmenistan eyes to expand partnership with Danish Haldor Topsoe
Business 9 November 16:04
Turkmenistan taking part in 2nd China Int'l Import Expo in Shanghai
Turkmenistan 9 November 14:13
Ashgabat to host events of UN Special Programme for Economies of Central Asia
Turkmenistan 9 November 13:21
Over 1 million tons of raw cotton harvested in Turkmenistan
Business 9 November 13:02
Turkmenistan's ministry to put up state property for sale
Business 9 November 12:15
Italian export credit agency supports TAPI gas pipeline project
Oil&Gas 8 November 19:09
Latest
Banking sector in Azerbaijan already quite technological - expert
Finance 12:16
“No secret atomic warehouse in Iran’s Turquzabad”
Nuclear Program 12:04
Australia battles bushfires, prepares for "catastrophic" conditions
Other News 11:57
Oil field discovered in Iran
Business 11:56
Turkmenistan Airlines postpones launching flights to Kuala Lumpur, Jeddah to February
Business 11:29
UAE calls for Iran talks with world powers, region
Other News 11:25
Azerbaijan’s role in One Belt One Road project already beginning to show itself - MP
Politics 11:19
In coming years, Azerbaijan to witness banks without personnel - expert
Finance 11:18
Iran’s IDRO signs 120M euros contract to enhance domestic car production
Business 11:03