Baku to host discussion on expansion of economic co-op between Azerbaijan, UAE

12 November 2019 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

The agenda of the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation includes discussions on the expansion of economic cooperation between the two states, a source at the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry told Trend.

The meeting will be held in Baku on Nov. 13, 2019.

This will be the seventh meeting of the intergovernmental commission of the two countries. The previous meeting was held in April 2017 in Dubai.

The commission is co-chaired by the Azerbaijan and Emirati economy ministers.

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE is actively developing in many areas of trade and economics. To date, more than 30 documents on cooperation in priority areas have been signed, particularly in the sectors of industry, construction, trade, agriculture, communications and transport.

Currently, over 250 Emirati companies operate in Azerbaijan.

