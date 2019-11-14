Kazakh president mandates to support agriculture vehicles production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev ordered the country’s Ministry of Agriculture to develop a mechanism for funding of manufacturing and for sale of agricultural vehicles, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s president.

Tokayev made the statement during a working visit to Akmola region, where he will hold a number of meetings with regional authorities and will visit a number of industrial facilities.

According to the president, there is a high demand for agriculture vehicles in Kazakhstan.

“That is why the Ministry of Agriculture should develop a mechanism for manufacturing funding and sale of demanded vehicles to agricultural producers via KazAgro system,” Tokayev said.

Furthermore, the president expressed dissatisfaction with the volume of wheat crops in the country.

He noted that the country annually allocates significant assets for development of agricultural sector, however the average wheat yield continues being less than 12 centners a hectare.

Agro-industrial complex of Kazakhstan plays a key role in country’s economy. Its development will balance sustainable development of the country, will increase labor productivity and will provide increase in living standard of the main part of population. State Development program of agro-industrial complex till 2021 is currently being implemented.

The program provides for implementation of 10 tasks, ensuring the availability of sales markets and export development, and the development of rural areas are among it.

Country's agro-industrial complex was set a goal to radically increase of labor productivity and growth of processed agricultural products exports at least 2.5 times.

All this shall provide key conditions for the development of the agro-industrial sector.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news