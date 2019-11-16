Iranian currency rates for Nov. 16

16 November 2019 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 30 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 6 currencies have decreased, according to Iran’s official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the website of Iran’s Central Bank (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,430 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,196

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,441

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,355

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,622

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,212

1 Indian rupee

INR

587

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,288

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,009

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,589

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,367

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,763

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,890

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,855

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,311

1 Russian ruble

RUB

661

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,530

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,638

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,876

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,565

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,331

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,474

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,798

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,993

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

138,745

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,132

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,095

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

1 euro

EUR

46,430

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,802

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,152

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,988

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

536

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,542

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,039

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,332

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 126,510 rials, and the price of $1 is 113,925 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 118,543 rials, and the price of $1 is 106,661 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 112,000-115,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 125,000-128,000 rials.

