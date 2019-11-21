Kazakhstan, China agreed on measures to increase mutual cargo turnover

21 November 2019 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Secretary General: TCFO project to add significant momentum to Turkic Council activities
ICT 15:21
Kazakhstan may be considered leader in CIS by ‘green’ projects implementation
Oil&Gas 14:07
Kazakhstan discusses dev't strategy of country's Almaty city
Business 13:39
China says it will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.
China 13:30
Number of small, medium entities up in Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda
Business 12:43
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of control and signaling devices yet again
Tenders 12:39
Latest
UAE's Flydubai to boost freight flow between Uzbekistan and Gulf states
Business 16:21
Turkmenistan, US hold political consultations in Washington
Turkmenistan 16:14
Corbyn vows to give Britain a pay rise through taxing the rich
Europe 16:08
Snam confirms completion of work on TAP by late 2020
Oil&Gas 16:05
President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created at newly built part of Sumgayit Boulevard Complex
Politics 16:02
Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva visits tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow (PHOTO)
Society 15:57
Int'l economic forum participants discuss establishment of SPECA Fund in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 15:52
President Ilham Aliyev attends event marking 70th anniversary of Sumgayit
Politics 15:41
Turkmenistan aims to attract foreign investment in chemical industry
Business 15:40