Over 280,000 tons of cotton harvested in Azerbaijan

21 November 2019 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

As of Nov. 13, 2019, cotton receiving points throughout Azerbaijan received over 281,700 tons of cotton, which is 36.2 percent higher compared to the same period last year, Trend reports referring to the country's Agriculture Ministry.

For comparison, this figure was 211,200 tons in the same period of 2018.

The leaders in terms of the total area of fields allocated for cotton growing this year were Saatli (13,000 hectares), Agjabadi (10,500 hectares), Bilasuvar (10,300 tons), Barda (10,100 tons) and Beylagan (9,700 tons) districts.

The main reason for the increase in productivity, as the ministry noted, is the proper observance of the rules of agrotechnical maintenance, the high level of fertilizer supply and the harvesting of products from the fields without any technical losses.

Cotton is one of the most rapidly growing sectors of agriculture in Azerbaijan.

In 2019, the number of cotton growers in 20 districts of Azerbaijan reached 18,000 people, which is 2,373 people more compared to 2018.

Cotton growing is considered one of the labor-intensive areas of agriculture.

There are 23 cotton processing plants, seven yarn factories and three cotton oil enterprises in Azerbaijan.

In Azerbaijan, cotton production provides main income for over 200,000 people, including farmers, seasonal workers, and specialists working in the cotton fields such as agronomists, mechanics, drivers and others.

In this regard, cotton growing plays an important role in the development of agricultural employment of the country.

Overall, cotton growing began to develop in the country in 2016, according to the state program aimed at the development of this sector.

In 2016, the sown area increased by 2.7 times compared to the preceding year and amounted to 51,400 hectares. Cotton production increased by 2.5 times and reached 89,400 tons.

In 2015, these indicators amounted to 18,700 hectares and 35,200 tons, respectively.

Record levels of cotton production in Azerbaijan during the period of the country’s independence were reached in 2018.

Last year, 230,400 tons of raw cotton was harvested, which is 6.5 times higher since 2015.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

