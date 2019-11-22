Afghan airline to launch regular flights to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Uzbekistan and Afghanistan’s aviation authorities have agreed to open flights from Mazar-e-Sharif to Tashkent, Trend reports citing the press service of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport.

The agreement was reached during negotiations which took place in the Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif.

Regular flights will be operated by Afghanistan's Kam Air. The organizational and technical procedures associated with this are expected to be implemented in December.

In December 2017, Kam Air launched flights from Kabul to Tashkent. They are operated twice a week.

Kam Air is an Afghan airline headquartered in the capital Kabul. The company received its Air’s Operator Certificate (AOC No. 001) in August 2003 and was the first to be issued by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation. Kam Air was subsequently allocated International Civil Aviation Organisation Code KMF, International Air Transport Association Code RQ and Financial Code 384.

The airline offers direct international services from Kabul and Herat. It also connects Kabul to 11 domestic destinations.

This network further benefits from a code share agreement with Air Arabia and Kam Air has interline arrangements with APG Airlines, Hahn Air and Saudi Arabian Airlines. All of its services are available through global distribution systems such as Apollo, Galileo, Sabre, Sirena, and Worldspan.

Kam Air is privileged to serve a wide range of corporate clients, including international NGOs such as Danish Refugee Council, Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Swedish Committee.

As well as its scheduled commercial services, Kam Air also provides cargo and passenger charter flights to the Afghan Presidency, ANSF, the German Embassy, Tetra-Tech GSSP, the US Army and the US Embassy, as well as to private companies and NGOs in both Afghanistan, and internationally.

The Kam Air fleet of 13 aircraft comprises: three Airbus A340s; two ATR72s; four Boeing B737s; one Boeing B767; and three McDonnell Douglas MD80s.

