Matviyenko: Direct Russian investments in Azerbaijan amount to about $1.5B

23 November 2019 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

MOSCOW, Russia, Nov. 23

By Artem Sokolov - Trend:

Direct Russian investments in Azerbaijan amount to about $1.5 billion, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko said at the 10th Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum in Moscow, Trend reports Nov. 23.

Matviyenko noted that about 700 joint ventures of the two countries operate in the Azerbaijani market.

“Over the past years, tremendous work has been done to deepen trade and economic ties between Russia and Azerbaijan,” the chairperson added. “We already see its practical results. Mutual trade turnover last year grew by almost 14 percent and amounted to about $2.5 billion. Russia is Azerbaijan’s main trade partner in the import and export of non-oil sector goods.”

Matviyenko also emphasized intensive cooperation in the transport sector, in particular as part of the formation of the North-South corridor.

The chairperson expressed confidence that the corridor will become the most important transport artery of Eurasia and will make it possible to significantly accelerate the cargo transportation from South Asia to Europe via Russia and Azerbaijan.

Matviyenko believes that in order to further strengthen the economic ties between the two countries, it is necessary to maximize the use of mechanisms for interregional cooperation.

The 10th Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum is being held Nov. 22-23 in Moscow with organizational support from Russia’s Ministry for Economic Development and Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: Azerbaijan-Russia relations based on firm, good traditions of neighborliness, friendship
Politics 15:22
Vladimir Putin: Azerbaijan is former Soviet republic where Russian culture, Russian language enjoy respect
Politics 15:02
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva holds bilateral meetings in Moscow (PHOTO)
Politics 14:49
Russia to launch agroexpresses in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan
Business 14:34
Member of Azerbaijan’s opposition Musavat party completely exposes it
Politics 13:48
Fitch Ratings affirms Azerbaijan-based AzInsurance OJSC’s rating
Finance 12:41
Latest
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: Azerbaijan-Russia relations based on firm, good traditions of neighborliness, friendship
Politics 15:22
Gold extraction plant to be created in Kazakhstan's Kostanay
Business 15:11
Uzbekistan plans to sign nearly 150 agreements following forum in Samarkand
Business 15:05
Vladimir Putin: Azerbaijan is former Soviet republic where Russian culture, Russian language enjoy respect
Politics 15:02
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy batteries for Hyundai forklifts
Tenders 14:54
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva holds bilateral meetings in Moscow (PHOTO)
Politics 14:49
Environmental issues in Kazakhstan: ventures taking action
Business 14:47
Turkmenistan okays its composition of economic commission with Uzbekistan
Business 14:38
Russia to launch agroexpresses in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan
Business 14:34