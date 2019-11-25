Relying on banks to boost domestic production in Iran - wrong choice?

25 November 2019 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
JCPOA Joint Commission meeting to be held on Dec.6
Nuclear Program 19:45
Iran's Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company to increase capital
Oil&Gas 19:35
Iran to continue work with IAEA - spokesman
Nuclear Program 19:29
Iran eyes to double export volume of non-oil products
Business 19:03
Iran tries to save prices on supermarket goods after petrol price hike
Business 18:51
No problem in Iran with supplying basic goods to people - minister
Business 18:47
Latest
Azerbaijan sets living wage for 2020
Society 20:41
New head of office of Cabinet of Ministers appointed in Azerbaijan
Politics 20:37
Azerbaijan’s ASAN Pay system to accept mortgage loan payments
Economy 20:23
JCPOA Joint Commission meeting to be held on Dec.6
Nuclear Program 19:45
Azerbaijani FM meets with new French ambassador
Politics 19:44
Iran's Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company to increase capital
Oil&Gas 19:35
Iran to continue work with IAEA - spokesman
Nuclear Program 19:29
Iran eyes to double export volume of non-oil products
Business 19:03
Azerbaijani company starts to supply polypropylene to Russia
Oil&Gas 19:01