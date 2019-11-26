Iran must raise import tariffs on stationery to ensure domestic production

26 November 2019 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iranian currency rates for Nov. 26
Finance 10:14
Iran stages pro-government rallies after days of violent unrest
Politics 00:45
Iran allocates over $33M for rehabilitation of aqueducts
Business 25 November 21:25
Relying on banks to boost domestic production in Iran - wrong choice?
Business 25 November 20:20
JCPOA Joint Commission meeting to be held on Dec.6
Nuclear Program 25 November 19:45
Iran's Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company to increase capital
Oil&Gas 25 November 19:35
Latest
Port of Baku inks agreement with European companies to expand freight traffic
Business 11:50
Bank of Georgia successfully completes trading on London Stock Exchange
Finance 11:48
Turkish Presidential Administration: TANAP - impetus for other important energy projects
Turkey 11:44
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenian troops should be withdrawn from occupied Azerbaijani territories (VIDEO)
Politics 11:27
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia: 28 people detained during dispersal of picket in Tbilisi
Georgia 11:22
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduation Day of School of Project Management
Business 11:19
US company constructs 2 gas pipelines in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 11:06
Azerbaijani oil prices on Nov. 25
Oil&Gas 11:05
EY Azerbaijan officially announces start of ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2019-2020 competition
Business 10:43