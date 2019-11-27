Kazakhstan, Russia's Tatarstan to develop industrial cooperation

27 November 2019 18:53 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakhstan's Almaty dev't plan to require over $2B
Business 18:20
What happened to $5B loan from Russia to Iran?
Business 17:58
Uzbekistan's Agrobank joins Russian Sberbank's fund transfer system
Finance 17:54
Tourism infrastructure projects to boost tourist flow to Kazakhstan's Karaganda (Exclusive)
Tourism 17:30
Uzbekistan, Russia set up startup projects contest
Business 17:27
Mikhail Gusman: Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva's visit to Moscow was unprecedented
Politics 15:27
Latest
Top 10 Azerbaijan’s insurance companies in terms of payments
Finance 19:43
TOP 10 Azerbaijan’s insurance companies in terms of fees
Finance 19:15
Life insurance market decreases in Azerbaijan
Finance 19:03
MP: Russia-NATO meeting in Baku confirms that Azerbaijan perceived as reliable partner
Politics 18:41
ILO recommends other countries to adopt Azerbaijan’s experience in employment sector
Economy 18:38
Azerbaijan proposes to set amount of insurance premiums on compulsory medical insurance
Economy 18:32
Turkmen company interested in Azerbaijani market
Business 18:31
Turkmen state corporation discovers new hydrocarbon reserves
Oil&Gas 18:28
Kazakhstan's Almaty dev't plan to require over $2B
Business 18:20