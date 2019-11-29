Water, electricity be provided for national housing plan in Iran

29 November 2019 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Essential commodities to be imported by official currency rate next Iranian year
Business 14:27
Meeting on International North-South Transport Corridor project held in Baku
Business 14:14
International Steel Exhibition kicks off in Tehran
Iran 13:45
Futures contracts on saffron, cumin, pistachio traded at Iran's Mercantile Exchange
Business 28 November 20:20
Iran's Kish Stock Exchange to start offering petroleum products
Oil&Gas 28 November 19:43
Iran's goal: attract 1.5 million of Chinese tourists annually
Tourism 28 November 19:13
Latest
Final phase of commissioning Balticconnector pipeline completed
Oil&Gas 15:42
LUKOIL Uzbekistan extends tender for service maintenance of Honeywell control systems
Tenders 15:17
Oil to be stuck in a rut in 2020 as slowing demand fuels glut
Oil&Gas 15:11
SOCAR Energy Georgia awarded for largest contribution to national budget
Oil&Gas 14:57
Internal oil transport tariffs to decrease in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 14:47
Five reasons why Brazil doesn’t need OPEC
Oil&Gas 14:46
Direct charter flights between Georgia's Tbilisi, Bangkok to be launched
Tourism 14:42
Over 60,000 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey in October
Turkey 14:42
French activists protest against Amazon in Black Friday backlash
Europe 14:39