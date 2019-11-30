Turkmen president urges Central Asian countries to consolidate in regional security issues

30 November 2019 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov speaking Nov. 30 at the summit of the heads of state of Central Asia in Tashkent city, called for consolidation in regional security issues, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmenistan State News Agency.

“In such a serious topic as regional security, our countries should act in a consolidated manner,” the Turkmen president said.

“This is all the more important today, when it becomes clear that such phenomena as terrorism, extremism, organized crime continue to pose a real threat to the peace and well-being of entire states and regions,” Berdimuhamedov noted.

The Turkmen president expressed his conviction that constructive approach for joint work, an understanding that fraternal peoples and states have common and inseparable destinies, as well as determination to achieve the desired results together play decisive role in relations among the countries in Central Asia, the report said.

