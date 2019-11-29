Since early 2019, Azerbaijan invested over $3M in Germany

29 November 2019 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

From January through September 2019, Azerbaijan invested about $ 3.1 million in Germany’s non-oil sector, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Orkhan Mammadov said at a meeting on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the German-Azerbaijani joint program to improve the skills of managers in Azerbaijan’s business community, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Mammadov said that Germany invested $626 million in the Azerbaijani economy from January through September 2019, and 96 percent of this volume was invested in the non-oil sector.

Also, during the reporting period, Azerbaijan’s exports and imports in trade with Germany amounted to $512 million and $700 million, respectively, the chairman noted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan allocates 500,000 euros to quake victims in Albania
Politics 20:56
Azerbaijan, Germany to continue joint manager training program (PHOTO)
Business 20:46
Azerbaijan - Germany’s most important partner in South Caucasus - deputy minister
Business 20:43
Economic policy by President Ilham Aliyev showing excellent results - deputy minister
Business 20:34
Azerbaijan, Germany have long-standing relations - ambassador
Politics 19:53
MFA: Pashinyan must understand - Karabakh conflict has nothing to do with CSTO
Politics 19:48
Latest
Trump says U.S.-Taliban talks resumed amid Afghanistan visit
US 21:56
British police shoot dead knife man at London Bridge, declare terrorism incident
Europe 21:31
Azerbaijan allocates 500,000 euros to quake victims in Albania
Politics 20:56
Azerbaijan, Germany to continue joint manager training program (PHOTO)
Business 20:46
Azerbaijan - Germany’s most important partner in South Caucasus - deputy minister
Business 20:43
Economic policy by President Ilham Aliyev showing excellent results - deputy minister
Business 20:34
Azerbaijan, Germany have long-standing relations - ambassador
Politics 19:53
MFA: Pashinyan must understand - Karabakh conflict has nothing to do with CSTO
Politics 19:48
Azerbaijan Tourism Board: Main goal - to provide tourists with services of int’l standards
Tourism 19:06