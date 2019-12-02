Georgia to take International Olive Council presidency from Egypt

2 December 2019 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia is ready to assume its one-year presidency in the International Olive Council (IOC) starting from January 2020, Trend reports citibng Georgian media outlets.

Georgian Deputy Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture Khatia Tsilosani said at the 60th IOC meeting in Madrid that the Government of Georgia supports strengthening "new economic opportunities” and ensuring “access of quality products to new markets”.

"Cultivation of new plantations in Georgia would boost the employment of local population and increase economic welfare of the country,” Tsilosani said.

Georgia, which has been developing its olive industry for only 10 years now, will take up the IOC presidency from Egypt.

The founder of Georgian Olive Giorgi Svanidze will reportedly serve as the IOC chair during Georgia’s presidency.

Georgia has become the 17th member the International Olive Council in July. This decision was made at the session of the International Olive Council held in Morocco.

---

