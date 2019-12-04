Various sectors insured at $500B in Iran

4 December 2019 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran discloses amount of funds envisaged for import of basic products
Business 20:18
Rouhani: Iran, Azerbaijan take many positive steps to strengthen bilateral relations
Politics 18:31
Iran's exports from Pars Special Economic Energy Zone exceed $550M in 1 month
Business 18:24
Transportation companies in Iran struggle with expensive detention charges of container
Transport 16:55
Central Insurance of Iran expects to be tax-exempted to provide better services
Finance 15:26
Some 10% of smuggling into Iran occurs via free zones
Business 15:08
Latest
Azerbaijan to establish cooperation with Lithuania within TRACECA
Business 21:50
Lebanon to convene talks on new PM on Monday
Arab World 21:33
Export of Turkish goods to D-8 countries up
Turkey 20:55
Iran discloses amount of funds envisaged for import of basic products
Business 20:18
Switzerland’s Vitol preparing to export Turkmen oil products through Russia
Oil&Gas 19:36
Nepal interested in Georgia’s energy infrastructure
Oil&Gas 19:22
Turkmenistan, Qatar discussing joint projects in trade and economic sphere
Business 19:11
Georgian company to open natural juice production plant
Business 18:53
Turkey reveals revenues from transport taxation, toll roads in October
Turkey 18:45