Minister: Azerbaijan interested in further cooperation with ADB

6 December 2019 09:41 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijan is interested in further cooperation with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Azerbaijani Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said at the event organized on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the country's cooperation with ADB, Trend reports on Dec. 6.

“Over twenty years of cooperation, ADB has made a huge contribution to the support for the government's activity to strengthen the economy,” the minister added.

Sharifov said that in may ways, thanks to ADB, Azerbaijan has passed a long way of development in all economic sectors, as well as in social and cultural spheres.

“During the cooperation with the country, ADB issued the loans, grants and rendered technical assistance not only in the field of finance and infrastructure, but also to support healthcare and education sectors,” Sharifov added.

The minister reminded that when oil prices decreased in 2015, which affected the national economy, the ADB effectively responded and allocated $500 million to the Azerbaijani government to minimize the impact on the country’s economy.

Sharifov stressed that ADB proved once again that it is the most reliable and trusted partner of Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran wants to co-op with Azerbaijan in satellite research & production (Exclusive)
ICT 10:03
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on Dec. 6
Finance 10:00
Azerbaijani president views conditions at newly constructed building for earthquake-affected families in Shamakhi (PHOTO)
Politics 5 December 21:14
Azerbaijani president inaugurates 101-117th km section of Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway (PHOTO)
Politics 5 December 21:11
Azerbaijani president attends opening of ASAN Hayat complex in Shamakhi (PHOTO)
Politics 5 December 21:10
President Ilham Aliyev’s order on parliament’s dissolution aims for Azerbaijan’s benefit - experts
Politics 5 December 21:02
Latest
China says to waive tariffs for some soybeans, pork purchased from U.S
China 10:27
Launch of airport in Iran's Chabahar to help boost business, tourism
Business 10:15
Azerbaijani FM meets EU Special Representative for South Caucasus
Politics 10:05
Iran wants to co-op with Azerbaijan in satellite research & production (Exclusive)
ICT 10:03
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 6
Finance 10:03
Australian firefighters worry about wildfires approaching Sydney
Other News 10:03
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on Dec. 6
Finance 10:00
Construction of Chabahar-Zahedan railway to be accelerated in Iran's Sistan & Baluchistan
Business 09:59
Kazakhstan’s Atyrau refinery to purchase pumps via tender
Tenders 09:49