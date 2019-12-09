Favorable conditions created for dev't of economic, trade relations between Iran, Oman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Favorable conditions have been created for the development of economic and trade relations between Iran and Oman, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdul Nasser Hemmati wrote on his Instagram page, Trend reports.

Hemmati noted that he has recently met with the Omani foreign affairs minister and the president of the Central Bank of Oman.

Abdul Nasser Hemmati also mentioned his meeting with the commerce and industry minister of Oman on Dec. 7.

In the last Iranian year (from March 21, 2018 to March 21, 2019), Iran's exports to Oman reached $729 million, while imports from Oman amounted to $433 million, in monetary terms.

