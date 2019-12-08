Exports of goods via “single window” up in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.8

In November 2019, Azerbaijani goods worth $11.9 million were exported through a "single window" system, which is 0.8 percent more compared to same period last year, Trend reports referring to the Export Review published by Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

The total export value of Azerbaijan’s products through a "single window" from January through November 2019 amounted to $130 million, which is 15.4 percent less compared to the same period last year.

Russia leads among the countries importing Azerbaijani products through a "single window"; the country accounted for 23 percent of all exports. Russia is followed by Georgia (15 percent), Ukraine (13 percent), the US (6 percent), Spain and Belarus (4 percent each).

Other countries importing Azerbaijani products through a "single window" include Turkey, Switzerland and Canada (2 percent each) and others (29 percent).

