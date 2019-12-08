Exports of goods via “single window” up in Azerbaijan

8 December 2019 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.8

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

In November 2019, Azerbaijani goods worth $11.9 million were exported through a "single window" system, which is 0.8 percent more compared to same period last year, Trend reports referring to the Export Review published by Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

The total export value of Azerbaijan’s products through a "single window" from January through November 2019 amounted to $130 million, which is 15.4 percent less compared to the same period last year.

Russia leads among the countries importing Azerbaijani products through a "single window"; the country accounted for 23 percent of all exports. Russia is followed by Georgia (15 percent), Ukraine (13 percent), the US (6 percent), Spain and Belarus (4 percent each).

Other countries importing Azerbaijani products through a "single window" include Turkey, Switzerland and Canada (2 percent each) and others (29 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AnSav_2105

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan to jointly produce agricultural machinery with Russia
Business 15:51
Pro-Armenian parliamentarian accused of financial fraud in Italy
Politics 15:25
Azerbaijan’s representative to UN talks on Armenia’s policy in committing genocide against Azerbaijanis and heroization of Nazis
Politics 14:50
Azerbaijan to allocate $7M to participate in donor organizations
Finance 12:46
Azerbaijan discloses number of farmers registered in e-agriculture information system
Business 12:34
Azerbaijan discloses another mechanism of preferential financing for SMEs
Economy 12:14
Latest
U.S. banks' reluctance to lend cash may have caused repo shock
US 21:35
Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test
US 20:52
Sudan has 5,000 troops in Yemen, down from 15,000
Arab World 20:10
Putin welcomes progress in Russia-Belarus integration
Russia 19:27
Death toll in Odessa college fire rises to 10
Other News 18:51
Britain's PM Johnson says election race not over yet
Europe 18:13
France ready to take Trump's tariff threat to WTO: Le Maire
Europe 17:37
United States and Iran swap prisoners in rare act of cooperation
US 17:05
Three people killed in car crash in N. California
US 16:51