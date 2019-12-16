Volume of cargo transported via Turkish ports disclosed

16 December 2019 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey exports steel to Uzbekistan worth over $52M
Turkey 13:38
TOP 10 Turkish ports by number of ships received in November 2019
Turkey 13:26
Number, tonnage of vessels arriving at Turkish ports in November 2019 revealed
Turkey 12:51
Erdogan to watch matches of UEFA Euro 2020 Final in Baku
Politics 10:57
Turkish businessmen association interested in investing in Azerbaijan
Business 10:05
New Istanbul Airport preparing for winter season
Transport 09:42
Latest
Oil production by Iran from West Karoon oil fields grows fivefold
Oil&Gas 14:13
PACE holding conference in Georgia
Georgia 14:09
Turkmenistan plans to launch production of smart TVs
Business 13:40
Turkey exports steel to Uzbekistan worth over $52M
Turkey 13:38
TOP 10 Turkish ports by number of ships received in November 2019
Turkey 13:26
Israeli electricity authority accepts $500 million settlement from egyptian gas companies
Israel 13:20
Deputy minister: Reforms in agriculture develop business environment in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Business 13:20
SOCAR Petrofac JV secures project management services contract with BP
Oil&Gas 13:16
Production of Iran’s Kharg Petrochemical Company grows
Oil&Gas 13:09