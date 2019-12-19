Trout breeding may increase in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province

19 December 2019 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iranian fishermen catch over 700,000 tons of fish in seas
Business 15:00
Over 60 licenses for commissioning of enterprises issued in Iran’s Kurdistan province
Business 14:41
94 investors attracted to industrial parks of Iran's Qazvin province since March 2019
Business 10:34
Iranian currency rates for Dec.19
Business 10:25
Iran's Imam Khomeini Oil Company opens tender for procurement of portable metal hardware
Tenders 18 December 20:31
Iran signs agreement with FAO to solve flood-related problems
Business 18 December 19:48
Latest
Iranian fishermen catch over 700,000 tons of fish in seas
Business 15:00
Exports from Georgia to EU countries increase
Business 14:55
BP talks on start of drilling exploratory well at Shafag-Asiman block
Oil&Gas 14:50
Business trips from Turkey to Uzbekistan drops by over 70 percent
Turkey 14:48
Over 60 licenses for commissioning of enterprises issued in Iran’s Kurdistan province
Business 14:41
Instagram bans influencers from promoting vaping products
US 14:41
Azerbaijan’s Sumaks Technologies developing smart waste management
ICT 14:38
VTB Bank Azerbaijan focuses on middle class
Finance 14:32
Elshad Mammadov: Azerbaijan already has stable competitiveness in European markets (VIDEO)
Politics 14:29