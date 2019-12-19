Analyst talks prospects of introducing compulsory medical insurance in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Compared to global experience, the Azerbaijani model of compulsory medical insurance is distinguished by the most sensitive approach to the interests of citizens, Analyst of Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Masuma Talibova said, Trend reports Dec. 19.

“The state, as always, assumes the main financing budget and envisages allocation of 90 manat ($52.9) from the budget (a total of 900 million manat, or $520.9 in the country) for each citizen,” Talibova noted. “In addition, payments will be fully made by the state in the first quarter of 2020, and citizens will begin to pay from April 1.”

“Employers not involved in the oil and gas sector and engaged in the private sector by using a coefficient of 0.5 percent to a part exceeding 8,000 manat ($4,705) of an employee’s salary will pay 1 percent of the amount up to 8,000 manat from the wage fund (including 8,000 manat),” said the analyst. “This is while employers involved in the oil and gas sector and engaged in the public sector by using a coefficient of 0.5 percent to a part exceeding 8,000 manat (including 8,000 manat) will pay 2 percent of the amount up to 8,000 manat from the wage fund.”

“Unemployed people, retirees, full-time students, citizens receiving social benefits, people involved in agriculture (farmers) are exempt from payment,” Talibova noted. “For citizens receiving medical services, the amount of payment attributable only to their share isn’t limited to the indicated amount. If necessary, a citizen will be able to receive these services without restriction.”

“After the budget of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Agency is formed, the collected funds will be directed to the payment for medical services, improving healthcare infrastructure, expanding the range of services provided to citizens,” the analyst added. “One year’s budget will be used next year if not spent.”

“At the same time, the quality of services, their transparency will be controlled by the medical examination of the agency,” said Talibova. “Citizens dissatisfied with the quality of treatment or other services will be invited to the agency to resolve issues on improving the quality of services. The application of services will be carried out in stages for the whole country. The main reason for this is the need for some time to assess the potential of 3,042 medical institutions and the compliance of the quality of services with quality standards. Initially, the implementation will begin from the northern districts in Azerbaijan.”

($1= 1.7 manat on Dec. 19)

