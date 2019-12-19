Over $200M expected to be spent on unfinished projects in Iran’s Gilan province

19 December 2019 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
More than 680 tons of bony fish caught in Iran's Kiashahr
Business 6 April 14:20
Exports of Cooperatives in Iran's Gilan Province reach almost $30M in six months
Business 22 October 2018 18:00
Iran’s fishery exports up by 60%
Business 10 September 2017 16:26
Iran’s exports through Gilan Province customs increase by 29 percent
Iran 2 August 2013 09:31
Iran’s exports through Gilan Province customs increase by 29 percent
Business 1 August 2013 12:09
Latest
Baku's industrial production volume from January through November 2019 disclosed
Business 20:58
New personnel appointment in Office of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers
Politics 20:56
Georgia decreases copper ore exports to China
Business 20:54
Azerbaijan’s Expressbank joins Azericard’s network
Finance 20:46
Compulsory medical insurance in Azerbaijan to foster improving healthcare system
Business 20:34
Analyst talks importance of compulsory medical insurance for Azerbaijani citizens
Business 20:21
Cameras set up at 1,000 polling stations in Azerbaijan
Politics 20:19
Turkmenistan building high-speed highway towards Uzbekistan
Transport 20:18
Volume of cargo transshipment from Ukraine via Turkish ports in Nov. 2019 disclosed
Turkey 20:18