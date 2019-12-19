Iran's defense ministry voices support for country's auto sector

19 December 2019 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Period of issuing investment licenses in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province reduced
Business 18:10
100-megawatt solar power plant to be built in Iran’s Marand county
Oil&Gas 17:33
Export Guarantee Fund of Iran seeks to increase budget to €500 million
Business 17:13
Some 8,000 cars finally cleared through Iran's customs
Business 17:06
Iran discloses volume of investments made in Qazvin province
Business 17:04
Turkey exports electrical goods to Iran worth over $100M
Turkey 16:55
Latest
Period of issuing investment licenses in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province reduced
Business 18:10
Russia’s Transneft pays compensations to 14 Kazakh oil companies for spoiled oil
Oil&Gas 18:10
China decreases export of flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel to Georgia
Business 18:07
Georgia increases import of petroleum and petroleum oils from Russia
Business 18:00
Turkish company receives license for oil and gas exploration (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 17:52
Azerbaijani Amelioration and Water Management company opens tender to purchase electrical spares
Tenders 17:46
Russia's "Mir" payment system to start operating in Uzbekistan in 2020
Finance 17:37
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest buys fiber optic switch via tender
Tenders 17:36
When will new subway station open in Azerbaijan? (Exclusive)
Transport 17:34