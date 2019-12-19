Compulsory medical insurance in Azerbaijan to foster improving healthcare system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Applying compulsory medical insurance in Azerbaijan will have a positive impact on the socio-economic well-being of citizens, the general development of the country, public confidence in the healthcare system and will also increase welfare of medical personnel and the level of the material and technical base of healthcare system, Analyst of Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Masuma Talibova said, Trend reports Dec. 19.

“First of all, the salary of doctors will increase,” Talibova noted. “The salary will be paid by the Compulsory Medical Insurance Agency according to the unified tariff schedule (in addition, bonuses will be paid). In practice, the positive impact of compulsory medical insurance in this issue has already been proved. So, the salary of doctors working in the test project, was 2.5-3 times higher than the salary of other doctors. Among specialized doctors there are those who receive a salary of 7,000 ($4,117) - 8,000 manat ($4,705).”

“Systematization, digitalization of services, introduction of an electronic queue system, the appeals being algorithmically directed according to the relevant groups of services, creation of appropriate medical protocols will have a positive impact on improving the quality of services provided for citizens and will contribute to more efficient organization of doctors’ activities, allowing them to more quickly provide medical services,” said the analyst.

Talibova added that introduction of the above mentioned algorithms will lead to the timely detection, as well as high-quality and effective treatment of diseases by doctors, and will also contribute to the prevention of diseases.

“The role of a family doctor in the correct diagnosis, timely detection of diseases and sending patients to specialized doctors is irreplaceable,” the analyst noted. “It is no coincidence that a study conducted in France in 2010 showed that the presence of a great number of family doctors led to decrease in the number of early deaths.”

“As for the positive effect for doctors, an increase in the number of appeals to family doctors will prevent the loss of time for both specialized doctors and citizens, reduce the burden on qualified doctors, thereby improving the quality of service,” Talibova added. “In addition, it’s necessary to note the positive impact of compulsory medical insurance on improving the infrastructure of medical institutions by the agency, and this will allow doctors to work more efficiently.”

($1= 1.7 manat on Dec. 19)

