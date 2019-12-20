Investment projects being implemented in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar region's agriculture (Exclusive)

20 December 2019 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
ADB allocates loan to support Kazakh leading food and beverage group
Business 12:25
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV announces tender for wells maintenance
Tenders 10:19
Natural gas output forecast to increase in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 19 December 19:52
EDB allocates over $500M to fund projects in Kazakhstan in 2019
Business 19 December 18:13
Russia’s Transneft pays compensations to 14 Kazakh oil companies for spoiled oil
Oil&Gas 19 December 18:10
Turkey exports clothes worth over $150M to Kazakhstan
Turkey 19 December 17:19
Latest
ADB allocates loan to support Kazakh leading food and beverage group
Business 12:25
Import Price Index decreases in Georgia
Business 12:20
Over 170 companies with Azerbaijani capital registered in Turkey in 11 months of 2019
Turkey 12:18
Oil steady near three-month highs on trade deal progress
Oil&Gas 12:04
Iran's tax reform may affect individual revenues
Finance 11:55
Japanese Isuzu Motors, Itochu Corporation invest in Uzbekistan car factory
Business 11:45
Export of finished clothes from Turkey to Uzbekistan up from January through November 2019
Turkey 11:43
Georgia makes progress in reforming its energy sector
Oil&Gas 11:41
Narendra Modi: India will emerge stronger from economic slowdown
Other News 11:40