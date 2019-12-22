Georgia, Austria step up cooperation in transport, communications

22 December 2019 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Georgia approves investment plans of gas distribution companies
Oil&Gas 15:23
Exports of hazelnuts increase in monetary terms in Georgia
Business 21 December 15:12
Georgia discloses number of privatized facilities in country
Business 21 December 14:38
Two Georgian banks complete trading positively on London Stock Exchange
Finance 21 December 13:31
Dry cargo transportation revenues increase in Georgia
Transport 21 December 12:20
Revenues of Georgian Railway up by 3.8%
Transport 21 December 11:55
Latest
Municipal elections in Azerbaijan to be monitored by 52,636 local, 17 int’l observers
Politics 15:40
41,462 candidates to take part in municipal elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:38
Georgia approves investment plans of gas distribution companies
Oil&Gas 15:23
Panahov: Azerbaijan must do everything possible to prevent violations during elections
Politics 15:13
Web cameras monitor entire voting process at polling stations in Azerbaijan - official
Politics 15:11
15,156 members on 1,606 municipalities to be elected in Azerbaijan Dec. 23
Politics 15:08
Iran’s Kish Air buys 3 planes
Business 14:28
Over $60M invested in industrial parks in Iran’s Bushehr province
Business 14:07
Iran’s energy projects worth $15M ready for commissioning in Iran’s Tabriz city
Business 14:03