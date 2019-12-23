Iranian currency rates for Dec. 23

23 December 2019

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 14 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 21 currencies have decreased, according to Iran’s official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the website of Iran's Central Bank (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,540 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,645

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,779

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,465

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,681

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,230

1 Indian rupee

INR

591

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,175

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,106

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,394

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,391

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,231

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,927

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,764

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,943

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,069

1 Russian ruble

RUB

675

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,518

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,030

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,964

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,467

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,319

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

29

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,712

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,998

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,990

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

139,195

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,138

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,160

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,540

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,944

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,686

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,004

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

537

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,009

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,757

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,612

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 142,492 rials, and the price of $1 is 129,214 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 126,742 rials, and the price of $1 is 114,367 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 128,000-131,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 141,000-144,000 rials.

