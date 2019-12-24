Kazakhstan's economic growth to be good in 2020 - ministry

24 December 2019 12:12 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The economic base laid in 2019 will provide for good growth in 2020, Kazakhstan’s Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

According to Dalenov, Kazakhstan's national economy is entering next year with good prospects.

“I think the 2019 base will provide for good growth in 2020. Good conditions have been created for this,” Dalenov said.

He reminded that this year, many state programs have been activated including the programs for regional development, for business development and for industrial and innovative development.

This, as Dalenov noted, will be the starting point for good economic growth next year.

As noted previously by Dalenov, economic growth in Kazakhstan in October and November 2018 was 4.1 percent and the year ended with economic growth of 4.1 percent.

This October and November 2019 Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 4.4 percent and thus there is a possibility that the economy growth in December 2019 will be no lower than 4.4 percent.

At the same time, the minister noted, the economic growth dynamics this year display an upward trend.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to buy pumps
Tenders 13:37
Kazakhstan to manufacture electric wheelchairs via its own technology
Business 13:31
Investment projects worth over $60M to be launched in Kazakhstan's Almaty
Construction 10:50
CPC-Kazakhstan, CPC-Russia extend tender to purchase uninterruptible power supplies
Tenders 09:36
Technologies for growing crops in drought conditions used in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar (Exclusive)
Business 09:17
WB senior specialist talks modernization of Kazakhstan's irrigation system (Exclusive)
Business 23 December 18:16
Latest
President Aliyev attends ceremony held to give out apartments to Karabakh war vets (PHOTO)
Politics 13:38
Opening of road bridge over Samur river between Azerbaijan, Russia held (PHOTO)
Economy 13:38
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to buy pumps
Tenders 13:37
S&P affirms ratings of Uzbekistan’s National Bank at 'BB- / B'
Finance 13:33
Kazakhstan to manufacture electric wheelchairs via its own technology
Business 13:31
Qatar Petroleum to change pricing for its crude oil grades
Oil&Gas 13:15
Almost $500M of loans allocated for manufacturing, export enterprises in Iran
Business 13:03
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of DOST center No2 (PHOTO)
Politics 12:40
Number companies registered in Turkey with Kazakh capital in 11 months of 2019 disclosed
Turkey 12:28