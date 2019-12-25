Azerbaijan to open new private food safety labs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency is working to open new private food safety laboratories, adviser to chairman of the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency Elkhan Mikayilov told Trend on Dec. 25.

"The meetings have been held with entrepreneurs to develop a conceptual design of laboratories, determine the list of laboratory equipment and prepare guidelines for laboratory accreditation procedures this year," adviser to the chairman said.

“The Food Safety Agency has begun to cooperate with several private laboratories already,” Mikayilov said.

"The two laboratories have agreed to mutually recognize the research results,” adviser to the chairman said. “These laboratories ensure the research necessary to issue a certificate for export products."

A meeting with entrepreneurs was held as part of the "Exporter Support Project" in the Azerbaijani Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communications.

