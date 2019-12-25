Azerbaijan looking for potential markets for export of chicken products

25 December 2019 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

Azerbaijan is looking for potential markets for export of chicken products, Adviser to Chairman of the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency (AQTA) Elkhan Mikayilov told Trend on Dec. 25.

“Taking into account the wishes of entrepreneurs, appeals were made regarding the export of the Azerbaijani chicken products to the Korean and Chinese markets,” the adviser to AQTA chairman said.

"In this regard, we appealed to the China's appropriate authorized organization,” Mikayilov added.

“At the same time, the negotiations on the export of berries from Azerbaijan to the Korean and Chinese markets are also on the agenda," he noted.

A meeting with entrepreneurs was held as part of the "Exporter Support Project" at the Azerbaijani Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communications.

