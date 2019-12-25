Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply

25 December 2019 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange held an auction on the placement of short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports referring to the Baku Stock Exchange.

The Baku Stock Exchange raised 170 million manat ($100.2 million) from the Azerbaijani banks.

The supply exceeded the demand by 5.5 times. Fifteen investors made 23 applications worth over 942.8 million manat ($554.6 million).

The cut-off price for competitive bids was set at 99.5543 manat ($58.5) which is 5.76 percent, the weighted average price was 99.5543 manat ($58.5) which is 5.76 percent. The volume of notes placed at the auction amounted to 170 million manat ($100.2 million).

The deadline for payment is Jan. 23, 2020.

The CBA started to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016. Deposit auction is an auction during which the deposits of commercial banks are placed at CBA. The main aim of such auction is sterilization of money supply.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec. 25)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 24 December 18:09
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put bonds up for sale
Finance 21 December 10:47
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 16 December 16:37
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank's notes greatly exceeds supply
Finance 13 December 19:54
Pasha Capital accounts for nearly half of operations at Baku Stock Exchange
Finance 13 December 18:00
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put bonds up for sale
Finance 12 December 19:04
Latest
Larger EU members reduce power consumption
Oil&Gas 17:09
Kazakhstan to increase intelligent systems use in country’s road sector
ICT 17:08
Azerbaijan reduces multiple-entry visa fees for US, Korean citizens
Tourism 17:00
Uzbekistan imports construction materials worth $1.2B in 2019
Business 17:00
MP: Iran hopes Supreme Leader to help solve FATF issue
Business 16:56
Iran intends to establish co-op with Turkey in developing artificial intelligence
Business 16:49
Volume of loans issued by commercial banks of Georgia increases
Finance 16:49
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan pursues large-scale, elaborate social security policy
Politics 16:47
Diversification of energy production to strengthen Azerbaijan’s export potential
Oil&Gas 16:42