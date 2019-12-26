Azerbaijan’s Altis Group of Companies determines new export market

26 December 2019 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Category news
Opening date of a small enterprise in Azebaijani region disclosed
Business 11:23
Uzbekistan, Russia plan to implement projects for $25 B
Business 11:13
Export from special and free zones of Iran reaches $20 B
Business 10:45
Red meat price drops in Iran
Business 10:19
Georgia increases production in fields of agriculture, forestry and fish farming
Business 10:02
Russian Innovation Center to implement projects in Uzbekistan
Business 08:59
Latest
Opening date of a small enterprise in Azebaijani region disclosed
Business 11:23
Iran's SPGC announces tender to buy dew point tester
Tenders 11:21
Uzbekistan, Russia plan to implement projects for $25 B
Business 11:13
Azerbaijan's CEC on appeals received in connection with municipal elections
Politics 11:10
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 26
Finance 10:45
Export from special and free zones of Iran reaches $20 B
Business 10:45
ITOCHU concludes agreement on North Central Resources membership
Oil&Gas 10:41
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 25
Oil&Gas 10:31
Christmas typhoon kills at least 13 in Philippines
Other News 10:31