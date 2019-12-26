Investments of Azerbaijan's agro credit agency in agricultural production exceed $77M

26 December 2019 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The total volume of investments of the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry aimed at boosting agricultural production in 2019 exceeded 132.2 million manat ($77.7 million), including interest-free loans and subsidies of over 89.909 million manat ($52.8 million), the agency's Chairman Mirza Aliyev said at a press conference on the results of the year on Dec. 26, Trend reports.

According to Aliyev, the number of agricultural machinery purchased at preferential prices from the state through the agency reached 4,068 units.

Meanwhile, the number of cattle purchased at preferential prices from the state through the agency reached 4,510 heads, the chairman added.

He noted that 704 loans totaling 20.7 million manat ($12.1 million) were issued for agricultural projects.

In the meantime, the number of projects implemented by the agency reached 22.

