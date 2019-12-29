Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors breaks record for car production

29 December 2019 10:06 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan boosts gas production at two wells to 200,000 cubic meters of gas
Oil&Gas 09:35
Uzbekistan to boost profitability of agricultural products by 70%
Business 09:11
Highly efficient gas turbine units to be built in Uzbekistan's Fergana
Oil&Gas 28 December 17:08
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spare parts via tender
Tenders 28 December 16:58
Chinese companies complete construction of chemical complex in Uzbekistan
Business 28 December 16:26
US' Freedom Finance sums up results for 2019 in Uzbekistan
Finance 28 December 16:21
Latest
3 small-scale power plants to be commissioned in Iran’s Mazandaran province
Business 10:51
Exports of Turkey's defense industry to Iran down in 11 months of 2019
Turkey 10:50
Azerbaijan’s Bakcell talks work done in ICT sector in 2019
ICT 10:50
Kazakhstan's atomic energy combine to buy spare parts via tender
Tenders 10:39
Naphtha transshipment volume through Turkish ports in November 2019 revealed
Turkey 10:29
China commerce ministry says it has proactively dealt with U.S. trade frictions
China 09:38
2020 will be a year of designing future Eastern Partnership: EU spokesperson
Politics 09:37
Is it possible to insure state-owned apartment in Azerbaijan?
Finance 09:36
Uzbekistan boosts gas production at two wells to 200,000 cubic meters of gas
Oil&Gas 09:35