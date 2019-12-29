3 small-scale power plants to be commissioned in Iran’s Mazandaran province

29 December 2019 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

By the end of this Iranian year (March 21, 2020), three small-scale power plants will be commissioned in Iran’s Mazandaran province with private sector investments worth 5.8 trillion rials ($138 million), said Hossein Afzali, managing director of Mazandaran and Golestan Regional Power Company, Trend reports via IRNA.

Afzali noted that the construction of two power plants has been completed and work is nearing completion at one power plant.

The director added that one of the power plants ready for operation is in Babol district and the other one is in Babolsar district. In total, these two plants will produce 58 megawatts of electricity, Afzali noted.

"The Babol power plant was built with local investments of 2 trillion rials (about $47.6 million)," said the director. "Some $14 million of these funds were ensured through a state loan for the purchase of equipment."

Afzali added that the Babolsar power plant was built with Chinese investments and this amount of funds (about $47.6 million) was also invested in this power plant.

The director said that 25 megawatt power plant will be put into operation by the end of the year in Nur district.

"The power plant is being built with local investments of about 1.8 trillion rials (about $42.8 million)," Afzali noted.

Twenty megawatt small-scale power plants have been commissioned since the beginning of this year (March 21, 2019) in Iran, the director said.

"This year, 103 megawatt power plants will be commissioned in total," Afzali added.

