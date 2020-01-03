Iran Khodro carmaker produces over 260,000 cars

3 January 2020 09:22 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran Khodro carmaker has produced 260,634 cars in nine months (March 21-Dec. 21) of this Iranian year (began March 21, 2019), Trend reports referring to the Iranian Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO).

As many as 48,717 cars were manufactured by the company during the ninth month, according to the report.

In nine months, Iran Khodro produced 182,881 Peugeot cars, 36,398 Samand cars, 120 Suzuki cars, 5,253 Runna cars and 20,425 Dena cars.

The company produced 1,287 Renault L90 cars, 4,543 Haima cars, 2,139 Dongfeng cars, 5,140 Peugeot 2008 cars and 2,348 pickups and other cars during the reporting period.

Iran Khodro, branded as IKCO, is an Iranian automaker headquartered in Tehran founded in 1962.

IKCO manufactures vehicles, including Samand, Peugeot and Renault cars, as well as trucks, minibuses and buses.

