Switzerland helping Turkmenistan in protection against counterfeit products

30 January 2020 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmenistan recommends its citizens to refrain from traveling to China due to coronavirus
Turkmenistan 16:05
Azercosmos strikes new deal to broadcast Russian TV channels (PHOTO)
ICT 14:41
Turkmenistan preparing for transition to bicameral parliamentary system
Turkmenistan 11:33
Turkmenistan discloses volume of production at Nayip gas-processing complex
Oil&Gas 11:15
Turkmenistan's FM participates in Green Central Asia conference
Turkmenistan 29 January 12:21
Kazakhstan prepares investment proposals to deepen co-op with UAE
Oil&Gas 28 January 18:24
Latest
PACE to observe early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 16:14
Turkmenistan recommends its citizens to refrain from traveling to China due to coronavirus
Turkmenistan 16:05
India reports its first case of coronavirus
Other News 16:02
SOCAR reps visit Odessa Port Plant in Ukraine
Oil&Gas 15:52
Kazakhstan's largest copper producer increases copper output
Business 15:48
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd company opens tender on supply of logging cable, ropes
Turkmenistan 15:48
2020 forecast for oil production at Azerbaijan’s Zigh, Hovsan fields
Oil&Gas 15:47
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy propane
Tenders 15:46
Uzbekistan to introduce new smart gas meters
ICT 15:40