Nobel Oil Services signs its first contract in Kazakhstan with Eureka Oleum

3 February 2020 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

Nobel Oil Services has been awarded its first drilling related contract in the Republic of Kazakhstan with Eureka Oleum.

Within the framework of the contract, Nobel Oil Services will undertake Drilling Project Management in one of Eureka Oleum’s oil fields. The contract involves supervision of drilling of deviated oil well to the depth of 3,100 meters.

“The contract with Eureka Oleum is a great opportunity to deliver such a demanded expertise in the country. Nobel Oil Services has proved itself as a provider of integrated services to the Oil & Gas industry in the Caspian region. Taking a contract in the Republic of Kazakhstan is a part of Group strategy to transform the company into an international business”, Chief Drilling Officer of Nobel Oil Services Samir Mollayev said.

“This is also among Group’s first steps in managing Drilling Projects in Kazakhstan, in which company has all the required expertise to extend their portfolio”, he added.

Nobel Oil Services is a diversified group of companies specialized in oil and gas industry. Companies operating within Nobel Oil Services provide drilling, construction and project management as well as equipment maintenance, procurement and enhanced oil recovery services, successfully expanding their activities in these fields.

