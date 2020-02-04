Kazakh-Chinese trade won't affect coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Trade borders between Kazakhstan and China are operating as usual as the goods turnover will not affect the coronavirus spread, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov said, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s prime minister.

“Goods turnover will not affect the coronavirus spread which is why the border between countries was not closed. The contracts existing between Kazakhstan and China continue being implemented,” the minister said.

He added that Kazakhstan is currently working to carry out another export batch to China.

He also noted that the share of China’s import in total value of Kazakhstan’s import amounts to 0.1 percent. Thus, in the case that Chinese goods will no longer be sold in Kazakhstan, the fact should not affect the pricing of the goods.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 400 people have died, including a doctor who was treating the victims. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the US, France, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal and Sri Lanka, the UAE, Canada, Italy, Russia, Nepal, Sweden and Finland.

