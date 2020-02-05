Free trade agreement to strengthen Georgia-Israel relations

5 February 2020 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Georgia to restore building where Azerbaijan Democratic Republic proclaimed
Construction 15:51
Georgia reduces sugar imports
Business 12:16
Georgian opposition resumes protests
Georgia 12:15
Georgian National Agency of Mines talks projects implemented in 2019
Business 4 February 20:22
Georgia reduces cooperation with Kazakhstan in field of cargo transportation
Transport 4 February 19:57
Georgia, Turkey discuss specific areas for future cooperation
Business 4 February 17:37
Latest
Iran manufactures first domestic manual defibrillator
Business 16:08
One of Iranian citizens arriving from China shows symptoms of coronavirus
Iran 16:00
Georgia to restore building where Azerbaijan Democratic Republic proclaimed
Construction 15:51
Baku Convention Center to hold Travel Business Azerbaijan 2020 event
Tourism 15:49
Gas inflow at Uzbekistan's Uchtepa field increases
Oil&Gas 15:34
Azerbaijan continues work to strengthen Baku-Alat-Gazakh-state border of Georgia road (PHOTO)
Transport 15:30
Turkish MP: Parliamentary elections to greatly strengthen reforms in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:21
Kazakh citizens evacuated from Wuhan to Russia, Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan 14:52
Equinor wants to quit deep gas appraisal program in Turkey
Oil&Gas 14:50