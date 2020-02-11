OECD Eurasia Week to be held in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The next OECD Eurasia Week will be held in Tbilisi, Georgia, on 17-19 March 2020 and will be co-hosted by the Government of Georgia and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The objective of the OECD Eurasia Week is to provide a platform for the exchange of views and experiences on the major economic issues facing the region. Discussions will focus on policy change and competitiveness, economic diversification, and sustainable development.

The OECD Eurasia Week in Georgia will bring together senior policymakers from both Eurasia and OECD member countries, thematic experts, representatives of international and regional organizations, civil society and business.

As reported, Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia Maya Tskitishvili met with a delegation of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development let by Director of OECD Global Relations Andreas Schaal.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities to enhance cooperation between OECD and Georgia, as well as issues that will be considered in the framework of the upcoming OECD Eurasia Week.

The goal of the OECD is to help improve the economic and social well-being of citizens. The organization's experts, in collaboration with governments, study production, trade and investment flows around the world, analyze data and set international standards in various fields.

