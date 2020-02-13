Georgia's Glenberries LLC plans to start exports to EU countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.13

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Currently, Georgia's Glenberries LLC company is exporting products to the United States and Israel and will soon initiate exports to the EU countries, the company told Trend.

The main export products of the company are cultivated and wild varieties of berries in frozen form.

"The largest confectionery networks of Georgia are our customers. In the near future, our products will go to the distribution network of SUGAT (Israel) and BIJAN (the US) companies," Glenberries noted.

According to the company, in the near future it is planned to manufacture puree from frozen fruits, which can be used in smoothies and yoghurts.

As the source noted, the company's technologies are regularly improved, which helps to increase the level of production.

"The company pays particular attention to quality and compliance with international standards. We have implemented such certificates as ISO, HACCP, FDA and KOSHER ", Glenberries LLC noted.

A new complex of Glenberries LLC, which includes a storage for fruits and vegetables, has been recently commissioned in Georgian municipality of Kareli. According to the company, up to 1,200 tons of various products can be stored here.

The modern complex also has a processing plant, where it is possible to process up to 10 tons of fruits and vegetables per day using shock freezing. It constantly employs 60 people, and seasonally up to 140 people.

The modern complex was developed by Glenberries LLC with the financial support of Georgian Joint Agricultural Project. A total of 5 million lari ($1.6 million) was invested in the enterprise, of which 600,000 lari ($202,149) was provided as a grant.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @Mila61979356