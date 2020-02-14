Turkey discloses value of electrical goods exported to Georgia

Business 14 February 2020 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey discloses value of electrical goods exported to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Export of electrical goods from Turkey to Georgia increased by 12.13 percent in 2019 compared to 2018, amounting to $118 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In November 2019, Turkey’s export of electrical goods to Georgia increased by 39.30 percent compared to November 2018, exceeding $14.2 million.

In 2019, export of electrical goods from Turkey dropped by 0.5 percent compared to 2018, amounting to $11.2 billion. Turkey’s export of these goods amounted to 6.2 percent of country’s total export.

In December 2019, export of electrical goods from Turkey increased by 2.2 percent compared to December 2018 and amounted to $977.9 million or 6.4 percent of country's total export.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Кazakhstan's KEGOC to buy spare parts for vehicles via tender
Кazakhstan's KEGOC to buy spare parts for vehicles via tender
Turkey’s Ministry of Health opens tender to buy various medicines
Turkey’s Ministry of Health opens tender to buy various medicines
Azerbaijan’s Agrolizing OJSC opens tender to buy maintenance services
Azerbaijan’s Agrolizing OJSC opens tender to buy maintenance services
Loading Bars
Latest
Кazakhstan's KEGOC to buy spare parts for vehicles via tender Tenders 11:07
Turkey’s Ministry of Health opens tender to buy various medicines Turkey 11:06
French gymnasts easily adapting to atmosphere on eve of competitions in Azerbaijan Society 11:06
SOCAR eyes to increase production at Chilov field Oil&Gas 11:01
Baku Network: Yerevan should respect international law Politics 10:59
Georgian Economy Minister comments on IMF assessment of country's reforms Business 10:53
Georgia, Azerbaijan set tariffs for oil transit from Turkmenistan Transport 10:51
Contracts with ACWA Power and Masdar can attract more investments in Azerbaijan Commentary 10:30
Turkey discloses value of electrical goods exported to Georgia Business 10:22
Most of cars driven in Turkey's Istanbul city Turkey 10:22
Turkey-Azerbaijan trade turnover increases Turkey 10:21
Export of Turkish steel, cement to Turkmenistan increases Business 10:20
Turkey increases export of grain, legumes to Uzbekistan Business 10:19
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Feb. 14 Finance 10:16
Iran's exports via East Azerbaijan province up Business 10:16
Iran to produce luxury tile and ceramics Business 10:15
Consumer price index up in Azerbaijan in January 2020 Finance 10:15
Trade relations between Iran, Germany need to change - Chamber of commerce Business 10:15
Iranian agriculture minister talks situation with food security Business 10:14
Export of products from Iran’s Hormozgan province revealed Business 10:14
UK’s gymnast: Baku has good gym for training Society 10:13
Oil prices stabilize, set for weekly gain on hopes for supply cut Oil&Gas 10:04
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times on Feb. 13-14 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:54
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 14 Finance 09:53
Iran takes a big step to improve quality of internet Business 09:47
Chinese gymnast likes to perform at Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena Society 09:39
Azerbaijan discloses list of insurance companies with highest payout ratio as of 2019 Economy 09:20
Azerbaijan’s Standard Insurance company presents new customer service subdivision Economy 09:17
Russia ready to support Turkmenistan in building ships for Caspian Sea Construction 09:15
Ambassador: New logistics chains might be developed via Latvia and Azerbaijan Transport 09:08
Head of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh region meets with Andrzej Kasprzyk Politics 09:00
WHO adviser says Wuhan coronavirus could infect two-thirds of world’s population Other News 08:55
Death toll from new coronavirus in China reaches 1,380 China 08:41
New COVID-19 cases outside Hubei drop for 10th consecutive day Other News 08:05
US concerned about North Korea's vulnerability to coronavirus outbreak US 07:29
Passengers on ship turned away over virus fears disembark in Cambodia Other News 06:53
Turkish airline Atlasglobal suspends flights for second time in months Turkey 06:15
China's Hubei reports 4,823 new coronavirus cases China 05:27
Turkish, Russian military chiefs discuss Idlib on phone Turkey 04:41
Southwest extends 737 MAX flight cancellations through early August Other News 04:03
Trump administration taking $3.8 billion more from military for Mexico border wall Russia 03:21
U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit Iran warmaking ability US 02:43
IMF sees resilient Chinese economy in mid- to long-term despite outbreak China 02:01
U.S. warship in Arabian Sea seizes suspected Iranian weapons US 01:15
Turkey condemns Syria for adopting resolution on so-called "Armenian genocide" Turkey 00:34
US hits Huawei with new charges of trade secret theft US 13 February 23:29
Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops US 13 February 22:53
Five wounded in shooting spree in Baden-Württemberg, Germany Europe 13 February 22:15
PM Johnson asserts control over UK government, finance minister quits Europe 13 February 21:49
Former Trump aide Hicks to return to White House as election nears US 13 February 21:27
Supplies of petroleum products to Georgia increase Oil&Gas 13 February 21:01
Azerbaijani defense minister attends NATO meeting (PHOTO) Politics 13 February 20:59
Iran discloses volume of products exported from Yazd province Business 13 February 20:51
Minister: Task of Iranian gov’t - to take measures for future investments Business 13 February 20:43
Financial indicators of Georgian Terabank demonstrate positive outcomes Finance 13 February 20:40
US Aladdin Middle East company expanding territory for oil, gas exploration in Turkey Oil&Gas 13 February 20:37
Poultry breeding developing in western Turkmenistan Business 13 February 20:35
Georgia to build bypass road Transport 13 February 20:32
Azerbaijan’s CEC decides on 60th Salyan-Neftchala constituency within parliamentary elections Politics 13 February 20:31
Azerbaijani CEC cancels voting results of parliamentary elections in four constituencies Politics 13 February 20:31
Turkey-Syria trade down in 2019 Turkey 13 February 20:28
Title of Honorary Doctor of ADA University conferred on well-known US analyst Politics 13 February 20:17
Foundation of thermal power plant laid in northern Iran Business 13 February 20:14
International airport to start operations in southern Kazakhstan Transport 13 February 20:09
Governor of Russia's Saint-Petersburg city visits Turkmenistan's capital city (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 13 February 20:02
Number of cars registered in Kazakhstan in 2019 revealed Transport 13 February 19:45
New project launched at Iran’s Tabriz Petrochemical Company Oil&Gas 13 February 19:45
Russia's Sberbank connects mobile operators of Uzbekistan to its payment system Finance 13 February 19:44
Azerbaijan discloses most unprofitable types of insurance as of 2019 Economy 13 February 19:32
US-China energy trade set to pick-up significantly Oil&Gas 13 February 19:19
Azerbaijani CEC annuls voting results of parliamentary elections at 33rd Khatai constituency Politics 13 February 19:15
Azerbaijan’s CEC considers appeals on number of constituencies Politics 13 February 19:07
Russian industrial company to develop co-op with Turkmenistan Construction 13 February 18:55
Weight of essential oils exported by Iran revealed Business 13 February 18:50
Foreign company eyes to establish helicopter airline in Uzbekistan Transport 13 February 18:47
SOCAR Georgia Gas expands pipeline network in Georgia Oil&Gas 13 February 18:33
Iran's gold export affected by sanctions Business 13 February 18:33
Georgian APM Terminals Poti present plans for creation of port Construction 13 February 18:14
Finland hopes to diversify, increase bilateral trade further with Azerbaijan: ministry Business 13 February 18:10
HSBC cuts China economic growth forecast on coronavirus impact China 13 February 18:01
Iran increases gas production at South Pars Oil&Gas 13 February 17:58
Number of tourists from Turkmenistan visiting Turkey increases Turkey 13 February 17:55
Azerbaijani CEC annuls election results of 74th Lankaran constituency Politics 13 February 17:55
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates national Greco-Roman wrestling team (PHOTO) Politics 13 February 17:53
Azerbaijani CEC annuls voting results of 35th Khatai constituency at parliamentary elections Politics 13 February 17:45
Russian company boosts furniture production in Uzbekistan Business 13 February 17:38
Election results for 80th Imishli-Beylagan constituency canceled in Azerbaijan Politics 13 February 17:38
Ali Ahmadov: Parliamentary elections - new manifestation of democracy in Azerbaijan Politics 13 February 17:37
Uzbekistan launches Samarkand-Tashkent-Saint Peterburg bus route Transport 13 February 17:26
New deputy economy minister of Azerbaijan appointed Economy 13 February 17:18
Amazon headquarters in Madrid briefly evacuated after false bomb threat: police Europe 13 February 17:18
Turkmenistan, Russia discuss joint projects Business 13 February 17:15
Iran's gold export is weak - official Business 13 February 17:13
Number of Turkey's job seekers in Kazakhstan sharply increases Turkey 13 February 17:13
More letter bombs found at Dutch offices Europe 13 February 17:08
Tesla seeks to raise $2 billion through stock offering US 13 February 17:05
SOCAR implements social projects in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit Oil&Gas 13 February 17:04
Hajiyev: Some forces with radical thinking emerged in European Parliament after recent parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan Politics 13 February 17:04
Turkey discloses number of tourists coming from Uzbekistan Turkey 13 February 16:56
Turkmen new national security minister appointed Turkmenistan 13 February 16:40
All news