Ashgabat, Kyiv mull prospects for economic co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 17

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

The Turkmen Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (UIET) hosted a meeting with Charge d’affaires of Ukraine in Turkmenistan Zinoviy Goshovskiy, Trend reports referring to UIET.

The diplomat spoke in favor of intensifying trade and economic cooperation between business representatives of the two countries, stressing that for his part he intends to fully contribute to this, the report said.

The meeting participants identified priority areas of cooperation of mutual interest including organization of joint high-tech enterprises, in particular in the field of agriculture, as well as building up the exchange of goods.

Goshovskiy was informed about the export potential of Turkmen companies and the growing prospects of the domestic tourism industry.

Turkmenistan is an important trade and economic partner of Ukraine in Central Asia, the website of the Ukrainian Embassy in Ashgabat said.

The main articles of Ukrainian exports to Turkmenistan are the railway cars, agricultural products, electric cars, as well as products of chemical, pharmaceutical and timber industries.

Turkmenistan mainly exports to Ukraine refined products, wool, cotton and textiles.

Ukrainian economic entities are involved in the construction of complex engineering communications, oil and gas, transport and other industries in Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, students from Turkmenistan currently take one of the leading positions in the number of foreign citizens studying at Ukrainian universities.