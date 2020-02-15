Kazakhstan considers introduction of OECD standards to be of great importance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.15

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan considers introduction of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) standards to be of great importance, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s president.

Tokayev made the statement during the meeting with Secretary-General of OECD Angel Gurría held within the framework of the 56th Munich Security Conference.

During the meeting, the parties talked current condition and prospects of further cooperation between Kazakhstan and OECD.

Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to introduction of OECD standards in the country and will continue active cooperation with OECD when implementing politic and economic reforms.

Gurría in turn praised the long-term fruitful cooperation of Kazakhstan and OECD.

He also expressed great interest to Tokayev’s speech at the expanded Kazakhstan’s governmental meeting held on Jan. 24, 2020, as a number of postures expressed during the meeting were prepared with the help of OECD.

OECD is an intergovernmental economic organization, which currently includes 36 member countries.

