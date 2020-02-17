Turkmenistan, United Nations discuss joint action plan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 17

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan and the United Nations discussed a joint action plan for 2020, Trend reports referring to the Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Feb. 17.

A source in the ministry said that in connection with the plan, a regular meeting of the National Steering and Coordinating of the Partnership Committee for United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) between Turkmenistan and the UN was held.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Vepa Hadjiyev and UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Elena Panova emphasized the high level of cooperation between the country and the UN in various areas, the source added.

The parties work together in the areas of providing quality and inclusive social services as well as ensuring environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, and in the fields of employment, economic diversification, trade, governance and the rule of law.

The headquarters of the United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) is based in Ashgabat.