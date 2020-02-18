Customs committee: State-business dialogue needed in Azerbaijan’s jewelry sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

A direct dialogue between the state and business is needed in Azerbaijan’s jewelry sector, Chairman of the country’s State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev said at a press conference on "Prospects for the development of the jewelry market in Azerbaijan: problems and opportunities", Trend reports from the event Feb. 18.

Mehdiyev noted that excessive increase in taxes and duties on import operations creates conditions for a legally operating company to prefer smuggling, which complicates the fight against the “shadow economy”.

He added that by imposing high taxes, regulation of the jewelry market is impossible.

At the same time, Mehdiyev noted that when analyzing the statistical indicators of the industry, the situation doesn’t seem so desperate.

The chairman said that the essence of the mechanism for regulating the jewelry industry is to create favorable conditions for entrepreneurs, establish a dialogue between the state and business, and jointly fight against illegal trafficking and transportation of products, which will undoubtedly lead to the dynamic development of the sector.

“We know how serious the problems in the jewelry sphere in Azerbaijan are and what the gaps are in the legislation in connection with this,” Mehdiyev added. “If we solve this problem together, further legal and productive development of jewelry business in Azerbaijan will be possible. Otherwise if the state and the private sector don’t take joint measures, market development is impossible regardless of the reduction or increase in taxes in the jewelry industry.”

A press conference on the "Prospects for the development of the jewelry market in Azerbaijan: problems and opportunities" topic is underway in Baku on Feb. 18.

The event is attended by the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov, as well as local entrepreneurs involved in the jewelry business.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili