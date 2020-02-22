Even if JCPOA eliminated, Iran-Turkey trade to remain consistent - Chamber of Commerce

TEHRAN,Iran,Feb.7

Trend:

Iran and Turkey trade ties remain consistent, head of Iran-Turkey Joint Chamber of Commerce Mehrdad Saadat Dehghan told Trend.

"The US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and political tensions between Iran and the US have affected the Iran-Turkey relations, but the Chamber has doing everything to keep the ties consistent," he said.

The official noted that the trade ties between the two countries, as of current, are in good condition, without any specific problems.

"Good Iran-Turkey trade was observed during the last Iranian year (started March 21, 2018). The trade continues, despite the statistics show a decline in 2019, compared to 2018," Dehghan said.

"The Iran-Turkey trade volume in 2018 was $6 billion, and this figure can be increased. Trade interaction is ongoing in all fields, from consumer and non-consumer goods, to attracting investments in Iran. Fortunately, Turkey has invested in various sectors of Iran and big companies have good relations as well."

He added that even if the JCPOA is completely eliminated, there won't be any problems in the Iran-Turkey trade relations.

"Both countries understand each other's private sectors, and wouldn't cut economic relations," he said.

He mentioned that among the pressing problems is the money transfer between the sides.

"This was a serious obstacle, but we've found solutions to transfer money to and from Turkey," Dehghan said.